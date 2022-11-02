At least one person killed in crash on Interstate 10 near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Benson Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Arizona DPS said a vehicle heading eastbound crossed the median, rolled into the westbound lanes and broke apart. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

As of 7 p.m., one of the westbound lanes was still closed.

Arizona DOT said the crash happened at milepost 302, which is about three miles west of Benson.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.