At least one person killed in crash on Interstate 10 near Benson

Road closures for MCC Weekend
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Benson Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Arizona DPS said a vehicle heading eastbound crossed the median, rolled into the westbound lanes and broke apart. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

As of 7 p.m., one of the westbound lanes was still closed.

Arizona DOT said the crash happened at milepost 302, which is about three miles west of Benson.

