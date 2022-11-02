Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He’s among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
Police say Sidney Garrand is accused of shooting and killing 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno during a...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting in north Phoenix, man facing murder charge

Latest News

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders
Blake Mompher, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, wore a custom-made...
9-year-old gets free McDonald’s fries for a year after his Halloween costume wowed the chain
A firefighter pulled his girlfriend from a car after they were in a fiery crash caused by a...
'I owe him my life': Woman rescued from fiery crash by firefighter boyfriend