Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana High student was arrested early Tuesday, Nov. 1, after allegedly making “concerning comments about weapons” on campus the day before.

The Marana Police Department said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with one count of disrupting an educational institution.

While no direct threats were made, the MPD said the discussion about weapons “caused enough of an issue and concern to arrest.”

The student allegedly discussed magazines and knives and the Marana PD made it clear the student was not talking about a hunting trip or weapons in general.

The MPD said the student admitted to making the comments.

“(We) will continue to make school reports of this nature a top priority and will remain steadfast in pursuing charges when probable cause is developed,” the MPD said in a Facebook post.

The MPD asked parents to speak to their children about making those kinds of statements on school grounds, social media or through text messages.

