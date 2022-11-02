Mesa woman upset after alleged repeat offender caught filming upskirt videos at Walmart

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man admitted to a disturbing case of voyeurism at a Walmart in Mesa when police say he got caught recording a video up a woman’s skirt after getting probation for doing the same thing to someone else.

“I have a very alternative fashion, it’s very short, slinky, but still usually covered with tights. I was terrified to dress the way I’m most comfortable, in my own style,” said Raven Fleener.

She says back in June, she was walking the pharmacy aisles at the Walmart near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road with her boyfriend. “Guy sneaks up behind me and puts his camera under my skirt with the flash on. My boyfriend takes notice and immediately big bears up, trying to yell at this guy, trying to stop what he’s doing,” she said.

Investigators identified that man as 31-year-old Christopher Yazzie. “He drops his phone, he kind of looks at it like, ‘it’s not worth it.’ He runs, I end up grabbing the phone, my boyfriend chases after him,” Fleener said.

Ultimately he got away that day, eventually getting caught after a search warrant connected him to the phone. “I was really excited about that because it’s not often we get justice for small things like this,” she said.

Detectives say he admitted to filming up Fleener’s skirt, claiming he was drunk, saying it “affected his judgment.” But Fleener doesn’t believe him, saying it seemed too thought out. “We end up talking to police officers who viewed the cameras who say once he got outside he stopped running and just started walking slowly, very well paced, blended in with the crowd, ducked behind a car and drove away,” Fleener said.

According to court paperwork, this was not the first time Yazzie did something like this. Documents state he was ordered to “take classes to control his behavior.” “It’s just so frustrating that he was already on probation and they released him back to probation. And he’s just not learning anything from that,” Fleener said.

Yazzie told investigators he “gets excited” and “enjoys the rush of being able to record a victim and get away with it.” “If he’s so excited about it, if he’s so pleased to get away with it, why would they let him back out? They know he wants to do it again,” Fleener said.

Yazzie entered a plea agreement, which would be a maximum of one and a half years, but he hasn’t been sentenced yet.

