Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Mesa woman upset after alleged repeat offender caught filming upskirt videos at Walmart

Raven Fleener says she was walking the pharmacy aisles at Walmart with her boyfriend when a man came up behind her and started filming up her skirt.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man admitted to a disturbing case of voyeurism at a Walmart in Mesa when police say he got caught recording a video up a woman’s skirt after getting probation for doing the same thing to someone else.

“I have a very alternative fashion, it’s very short, slinky, but still usually covered with tights. I was terrified to dress the way I’m most comfortable, in my own style,” said Raven Fleener.

She says back in June, she was walking the pharmacy aisles at the Walmart near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road with her boyfriend. “Guy sneaks up behind me and puts his camera under my skirt with the flash on. My boyfriend takes notice and immediately big bears up, trying to yell at this guy, trying to stop what he’s doing,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man who tried to take upskirt videos at Mesa Walmart is repeat offender, police say

Investigators identified that man as 31-year-old Christopher Yazzie. “He drops his phone, he kind of looks at it like, ‘it’s not worth it.’ He runs, I end up grabbing the phone, my boyfriend chases after him,” Fleener said.

Ultimately he got away that day, eventually getting caught after a search warrant connected him to the phone. “I was really excited about that because it’s not often we get justice for small things like this,” she said.

Detectives say he admitted to filming up Fleener’s skirt, claiming he was drunk, saying it “affected his judgment.” But Fleener doesn’t believe him, saying it seemed too thought out. “We end up talking to police officers who viewed the cameras who say once he got outside he stopped running and just started walking slowly, very well paced, blended in with the crowd, ducked behind a car and drove away,” Fleener said.

TRENDING: ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa

According to court paperwork, this was not the first time Yazzie did something like this. Documents state he was ordered to “take classes to control his behavior.” “It’s just so frustrating that he was already on probation and they released him back to probation. And he’s just not learning anything from that,” Fleener said.

Yazzie told investigators he “gets excited” and “enjoys the rush of being able to record a victim and get away with it.” “If he’s so excited about it, if he’s so pleased to get away with it, why would they let him back out? They know he wants to do it again,” Fleener said.

Yazzie entered a plea agreement, which would be a maximum of one and a half years, but he hasn’t been sentenced yet.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
(Source: pexels.com)
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

Latest News

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon...
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy.
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.
A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur next week
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
Mary Flip, born in Illinois, spent her early years living through the Great Depression.
Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila