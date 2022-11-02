Over 60 shots fired at Airbnb house party, Tempe mayor expects property owners, renters will be fined

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween house party near Arizona State University spiraled out of control to the point where dozens of gunshots were fired. No one was injured at the party, which took place at a Tempe Airbnb; now, neighbors are furious.

“This was a very traumatic incident,” said Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover. “We have collected over 60 shell casings... That’s something that’s just really concerning.” In addition, Glover says multiple handguns were used, and the suspects are still at large. “With that many rounds that were fired, and that’s what we found, there could be more we don’t know but the near fact that nobody was injured or hurt is very much a miracle,” said Glover.

But what upset the community in this small neighborhood was the shooting at an Airbnb. “They frankly should not be having house parties at Airbnb’s, Vrbo’s, or short term rentals in the first place,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. “It’s their safety, but it’s also frankly just their quality of life and the neighborhood that they initially moved into. They didn’t want to be at a place where they were surrounded by a bunch of tiny hotels,” he said.

The question is, besides the shooters, who else is at fault? The owner of the rental or the renters? Woods says, “both.” “How to make sure that, one, we are really holding the homeowner or the LLC accountable for the operation that they’re running but also the person who ends up renting the home. The reality is they should be held responsible as should the people they bring into the home while they’re there,” added Woods.

The owner of the short-term rental is an LLC named 203rd Enterprises. They own 40 properties in Maricopa County. Woods says he expects they’ll be fined along with the renters. “We want our residents if they hear something going on in a neighborhood that appears to be a party that’s going on that’s unauthorized–call the police department,” said Glover.

