Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Phoenix Raceway welcomes first African-American female track president

Causey begins her new role on Nov. 28.
Causey begins her new role on Nov. 28.(Arizona's Family)
By Matt Hippe and Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Phoenix Raceway is getting ready to host the NASCAR championship this weekend, history is also being made off the track. A new track president was named on Tuesday, welcoming Latasha Causey to the raceway. Causey is the first-ever female African-American track president in NASCAR history and the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway.

“It’s an amazing thing, honestly. It’s very humbling and it’s the first, but hopefully not the last, without question so I’m really excited. I’m really excited about the opportunity,” said Causey.

The Arizona State University graduate is a West Valley native and has a long list of accolades. Causey is a founding member of NASCAR Accelerators host committee, leaders who serve as Arizona ambassadors for NASCAR. She also served as vice president and community development officer for Bell Bank Park in Mesa. She’s active in the Phoenix community with her husband, Sullivan, and two boys.

TRENDING: MOD Pizza will give workers time off to go and vote on Election Day

Causey begins her new role on Nov. 28 and is excited to be a role model for many children. “Representation matters so for other kids, kids of color and just other diverse individuals they’ll be excited to see someone like me to know that they have the potential to do that too,” she explained. “So, I mean, you have to start early. You want kids to know that you can really be whatever you want to be. I was asked a question earlier ‘Would I have seen myself here 20 years ago?’ and the answer is no because there wasn’t anyone that looked like me as part of NASCAR. So here we are and here I am, so I’m just wanting to pave the way for others to have this opportunity as well.”

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race kicks off this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
(Source: pexels.com)
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti celebrates their win in Game 3 of...
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid walks to a courtroom at the Jackson...
Former NFL coach Britt Reid gets 3 years in prison after drunken driving crash that injured child
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, an image and logo memorializing former Los Angeles...
Judge OKs lawsuit against Angels over Tyler Skaggs death
FILE - Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics...
U.S. women earn record sixth straight world gymnastics title