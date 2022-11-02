Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Pima County offers higher pay as it still faces poll worker shortage

Pima County offers more pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
By Bud Foster
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County still needs more Republican poll workers for next week’s general election.

“121 vote centers are fully staffed,” Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning. “Eight vote centers need either one Republican or one Democrat to be fully staffed.”

Under state law, vote centers need to have an equal number of workers from both parties but it’s been having a difficult time finding enough Republicans.

More pay could do the trick.

Constance Hargrove told the board she is increasing the pay of poll workers by $75. They get $150 now.

“I will be back before the board to ask for permanent increases for the poll workers since I am requiring them to come to additional and longer classes,” she told the board.

As the focus continues to be on elections, it has become apparent to get the clean elections some voters are demanding will cost more money. Just giving the poll workers another $75 for the day will cost the county an additional $119,000.

Because Pima County switched from precinct voting to vote centers and e-poll books, the process is becoming more technical and that will require more training.

The transition from paper to electronics was a bit more complicated than first thought, even catching Hargrove a bit off guard.

“I did not, at the time, I didn’t know there was so much work that needs to be done to actually implement the election poll books,” Hargrove said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Pima County man found dead following crash at Oracle, Magee
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween

Latest News

Johnson served five years in prison for custodial interference, but police never found Gabriel...
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
Pima County offers more pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
Pima County offers more pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons
Officials with the Pima County Recorder's Office said they plan on implementing routine...
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election