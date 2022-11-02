Advertise
Police arrest 2 after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue

One man was injured and two were arrested after a shooting near North Fourth Avenue and East...
One man was injured and two were arrested after a shooting near North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street in Tucson Wednesday, Nov. 2.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested two men after a fight and shooting that left another man injured early Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Police responded to the area of North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street at about 1:15 a.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot trauma. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

22-year-old Jesus Rivera was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault temporary/substantial disfigurement, weapons misconduct and unlawful discharging in city limits.

18-year-old Donald Wilkins was arrested and booked on a charge of evidence tampering.

