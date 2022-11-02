Suspect injured after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is injured after a shooting involving Phoenix officers on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect is receiving medical treatment at the scene and officers aren’t searching for anyone else involved. No officers were hurt. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a large police presence near a liquor shop. The parking lot was taped off as a dozen patrol cars surrounded the area. Residents in an apartment complex across the street were also gathering near the scene.

This is the 54th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 85th in the state in 2022.

We are responding to an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 37th Ave. and McDowell. Suspect is down however scene remains active. pic.twitter.com/KSofUcfu2A — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 2, 2022

