Three pedestrians hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school.

The TPD said one of the pedestrians was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the ages of the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.