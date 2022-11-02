UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect, release new details about deadly road-rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have made an arrest in a deadly road-rage shooting in October.

Police located the suspect vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and arrested 29-year-old Robert Anthony Vasquez. Detectives determined that the victim, 22-year-old Marcos Nino and Vasquez did not know each other and that the incident began as a mobile confrontation in the roadway.

Robert Anthony Vasquez is facing a first-degree murder charge for an Oct. 7 shooting in Tucson that left Marcos Nino dead. (Tucson Police Department)

Vasquez was booked into Pima County Jail and was charged with first-degree murder, weapons misconduct and numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest. He is being held on over $1 million bond.

Authorities said they were called around 2 p.m. Oct. 7 to the intersection of Benson Highway and Sixth Avenue, where they found Nino suffering from a gunshot wound in his head. Nino was in a gold Jeep that had crashed into a guardrail.

Nino was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interim complaint details what police say transpired.

A security guard at the nearby Circle K heard two to three gunshots and saw several vehicles traveling in the intersection. He also saw the Nino’s Jeep hit the guardrail.

Surveillance video from a business captured a dark burgundy Kia Sorrento next to Nino’s Jeep while traveling north on Sixth Avenue. The front seat passenger in the Kia, identified in the complaint as Vasquez, could clearly be seen hanging out the window “with a firearm in his hand.”

The complaint says that on Nov. 1, the Kia was stopped and Vasquez was a passenger in the vehicle. When approaching the car, officers saw Vaquez with a handgun. After the stop, the gun was found under Vasquez’s seat. The caliber of that firearm was the same as the one used in the fatal shooting.

According to the complaint, Vasquez’s girlfriend admitted she was driving the vehicle the day of the shooting and Vasquez was in the front passenger’s seat. She said Nino cut her off and Vasquez got angry and was hanging out of the vehicle yelling at Nino. When both vehicles stopped at a light, she said he was still hanging out of the vehicle. She said when he returned inside the vehicle, he had a gun in his hand, but she didn’t hear any shots. Vasquez claimed he didn’t shoot and just had to “show the driver his gun.”

Cartridge casings from the scene were located in the same area where the Kia was at that time. A video from another business showed Nino cutting off the Kia.

Vasquez refused to conduct an interview with police, according to the complaint.

Anyone with information on Nino’s death is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

