Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise

The woman has not been identified yet by Surprise Police.
The woman has not been identified yet by Surprise Police.(Chopper)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a train late Wednesday morning in Surprise.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive, just to the north of Grand Avenue, involving a BNSF train. While Surprise police have confirmed a pedestrian was killed, other information about the incident or the woman was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

