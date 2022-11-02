Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a train late Wednesday morning in Surprise.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive, just to the north of Grand Avenue, involving a BNSF train. While Surprise police have confirmed a pedestrian was killed, other information about the incident or the woman was not immediately available.

The woman has not been identified yet by Surprise Police. (Chopper)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.