Casa Grande police arrest drug supplier, found fentanyl, rifles, stolen police gun

Police say Vicente Rodriguez supplied some of Casa Grande's drug dealers with Fentanyl.
Police say Vicente Rodriguez supplied some of Casa Grande's drug dealers with Fentanyl.(Courtesy of the Casa Grande Police Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Casa Grande police arrested a man they say supplies some drug dealers with fentanyl and other narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, dozens of firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a stolen police-issued gun that went missing from the Casa Grande Police Department in October during a search of an Arizona City home.

The department’s narcotics unit investigated 34-year-old Vicente Rodriguez for a while before making their move and searching his home. “This arrest is the result of an excellent investigation by our narcotics unit,” said Mark McCrory, Casa Grande Chief of Police. “Supplying illegal and often times deadly drugs into Casa Grande, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine, is a serious threat to our community and one we do not take lightly.”

The department discovered about 5,500 fentanyl pills, 2.5 ounces of cocaine, four ounces of meth, half a pound of marijuana, 28 THC cartridges, 58 edible marijuana packages, 12 handguns, seven assault rifles, five bump stocks, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and the missing M1911 police issued gun.

Rodriguez was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell, money laundering, prohibited possession of a firearm and theft.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

