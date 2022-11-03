FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello Winter!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area through Friday morning along with much cooler temperatures beginning today. Gusty winds continue through Thursday as well as some mountain snow.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Gusty winds with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

