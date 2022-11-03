Advertise
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Phoenix this weekend for election events

First lady Jill Biden waves as she and President Joe Biden walk to board Air Force One at John...
First lady Jill Biden waves as she and President Joe Biden walk to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York, after attending a private memorial service. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be traveling to Arizona this weekend for election events in Phoenix and Tucson.

Following an event with U.S. Senator Mark Kelly Saturday morning in Tucson, Dr. Biden will join fellow educators for the Arizona Education Association’s Get Out the Vote Canvass Launch in Phoenix at 11 a.m. Also in attendance at AEA’s headquarters will be National Education Association President Becky Pringle, AEA President Marisol Garcia, Congressman Ruben Gallego, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and Democratic candidate for Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes.

Dr. Biden will also take part in a campaign event with Sen. Kelly at noon in south Phoenix. Stay up-to-date with the latest election headlines here.

