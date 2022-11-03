Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.

The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after 97 pitches this time.

Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly each followed with a hitless inning, ensuring this year’s championship will be decided this weekend back at Minute Maid Park.

But first, Game 5 on Thursday night in Philly: Astros ace Justin Verlander will again chase that elusive first World Series win when he faces Noah Syndergaard.

They can only hope to pitch as well as Javier.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
Two people, a man and a woman, died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday, Oct. 30, at the...
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
(Source: pexels.com)
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

Latest News

The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to alleged TikTok harassment.
University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment
FILE - North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with ICBM
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle