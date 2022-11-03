Advertise
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say

Police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend during an argument at a Mesa restaurant.
Police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend during an argument at a Mesa restaurant.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and Grille near Recker and McKellips roads. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds who have since been identified as 45-year-old Jason Zuchowski and 51-year-old Joseph Papineau.

Police say it started when Zuchowski and his girlfriend arrived at the restaurant earlier to find Papineau, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, already inside. The couple sat at the opposite end of the bar, but Zuchowski and Papineau soon began arguing.

During the argument, Papineau reportedly walked over and shot Zuchowski, then turned the gun on himself. Both were rushed to the hospital where Papineau was pronounced dead. Zuchowski was taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries, and his current condition is unknown.

A third person was hit by shrapnel but didn’t need to go to the hospital. Detectives have since been interviewing witnesses who were at the restaurant when the shooting happened. The investigation is ongoing.

