Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Golf Links Road, Camino Seco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that shut down a portion of Golf Links Road Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Police say the crash involving a pickup and the motorcycle happened at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco/Oakenshield Way, which is east of South Pantano Parkway. Westbound lanes of Golf Links were closed during the investigation.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and police say there was no sign of impairment.

The roadway was reopened before Thursday morning’s commute.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more facts are confirmed.

