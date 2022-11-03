Snow begins falling across parts of Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country.
Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and areas further north including Flagstaff and Williams. The video below was shot by Sandy Fischer in Show Low.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas above 6,500 feet until 11 p.m. MST Thursday, with four to eight inches of snow likely around Flagstaff. ADOT is also reminding drivers to “Know Snow” before driving north, by checking current road conditions and bringing along an emergency kit. Tap/click here for more.
