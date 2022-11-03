Snow begins falling across parts of Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country.

Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and areas further north including Flagstaff and Williams. The video below was shot by Sandy Fischer in Show Low.

Viewer video submitted by Sandy Fischer in Show Low, where snow began falling Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas above 6,500 feet until 11 p.m. MST Thursday, with four to eight inches of snow likely around Flagstaff. ADOT is also reminding drivers to “Know Snow” before driving north, by checking current road conditions and bringing along an emergency kit. Tap/click here for more.

From our statewide road weather manager: Current conditions on I-17 near Munds Park as of Thursday morning, Nov. 3. ❄️



Check the AZ 511 app for real-time traffic conditions.



And here's a reminder about conditions expected in the area today: https://t.co/7ja5SBYCth pic.twitter.com/0ONKkaj0jU — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 3, 2022

Download our First Alert Weather app

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Submit your own weather photos and videos!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.