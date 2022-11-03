Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school.

Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.

The results came back with the largest decrease in math scores ever and the lowest reading scores since 1992.

Here in Arizona, fourth graders saw an average score decrease of 6 points since 2019, but Arizona isn’t the only state struggling. Not a single state saw its scores improve, some at best stayed the same.

While math scores may have dropped, the reading scores in Arizona were a slightly different story.

”We actually saw that Arizona students in reading really held to pre-pandemic levels,” public information officer for the Arizona Department of Education Jimmy Arwood said. “So there’s already work being done to keep us going in the right direction.”

The Arizona Department of Education recently released its report for each district in Arizona after two years of no letter grades and the Marana Unified School District had six schools receive an “A” rating, the highest number in the history of the district.

DeGrazia Elementary

Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8

Mountain View High School

Quail Run Elementary

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary

Twin Peaks K-8

Every other Marana school received passing grades.

”In the last year we’ve had a district-wide goal to improve literacy rates,” MUSD director of public relations and community engagement Alli Benjamin said. “From that has come some really awesome work. We assembled a literacy task force and we have identified specific activities that all our schools are applying district-wide to help students with their reading and writing.”

Officials add that the task force for Marana schools has only been in place for a year, and right now the focus is literacy. They add the goal is to add more subjects like math and science soon so they can get all students the help they may need in different subjects.

