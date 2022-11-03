University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok.

It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter.

After the story was published, Pakter took to his social media to talk the article to his now 124,000 followers.

Student journalist Olivia Krupp is now living with that aftermath. She said she sat down with Pakter to talk about his platform and when the article came out it wasn’t well received.

“I didn’t even know that the article had come out until my phone was being blown up with hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of calls. I couldn’t even open my phone. So, I knew something was wrong then,” she said.

She said she’s received hundreds of calls and death threats after Pakter shared her phone number in a video. Some of the threats say they hope she gets shot. Others said they hope she gets raped.

KOLD News reached out to Pakter about an interview and he sent over the following statement instead.

“I have never promoted nor do I condone harassment, threats of violence, or any form of intimidation against a journalist - or anyone else,” he wrote. “As soon as I became aware of the abhorrent communications sent to the student journalist, I made a TikTok post condemning the attacks and calling for them to stop immediately.”

In that TikTok video Pakter said the platform was built on “helping people grow and become better.” But, Krupp is still dealing with the aftermath saying it’s still ongoing.

She said she even tried calling Pakter, but he never returned her call.

She said she’s worked with the Tucson Police Department, who have yet to file any charges in this case.

“A lot of the times these threats aren’t taken seriously,” she said. “These complaints to the university aren’t taken seriously and they are swept under the rug and not taken with a sense of urgency. I think oftentimes when these things aren’t taken seriously they escalate.”

In a statement to KOLD News, the University sent over the following statement.

“The University of Arizona strongly supports free expression, including the freedom of the press. Our student journalists should not be subjected to intimidation, harassment, or threats of violence for engaging in their constitutional rights and pursuing educational opportunities. The University takes seriously all reports of harassment, which is prohibited under the Student Code of Conduct. The University has jurisdiction to consider disciplinary consequences for students and employees under its Student Disciplinary Procedures and employee conduct policies. However, information and records about specific students is generally confidential and protected from disclosure by the University under FERPA. Even where our conduct policies are not applicable, we hope to provide students with the assistance they need to feel safe and continue successfully in their education through Student Assistance and CAPS.”

