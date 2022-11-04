Advertise
All-wheel drive, 4-wheel drive required on road to Mount Lemmon

Mount Lemmon Highway is closed because of icy conditions past Milepost 24 Friday, Nov. 4.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced the road to Mount Lemmon is closed at Milepost 24 because of icy conditions Friday, Nov. 4.

Only all-wheel drive or 4-wheel drive vehicles will be allowed past the closure.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

