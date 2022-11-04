ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner together to highlight a person or organization doing good in our community.

This week, we’re recognizing someone who is spreading the love to dogs and cats living in shelters.

Teri Bambauer first started volunteering at the Hermitage Cat Shelter in Tucson .

“They need love just as much as we need love,” she said. “Most of these cats have been either on the street or abandoned. We just give them love as much as we can.”

She has been volunteering at the cat shelter for more than five years and also helps at Pathways for Paws, a dog shelter in town.

“It’s completely different from cats, but the love that you can give to any animal is a blessing,” she said.

Bambauer has battled brain cancer for years and says volunteering is therapy for her.

“There’s a special place in here for all types of kitties,” she said of the Hermitage. “I used to have to go through lots of therapy. It’s nice to talk to a human, but these little guys just brought me joy. It just relieves the stress. The minute (I) walk into a shelter my blood pressure drops probably in half when I’m here.”

Bambauer said helping out, and being around the animals makes her happy.

“I had my second brain surgery last year in June,” she said. “I’m just pretty lucky to be able to come and love on these animals. How could it not make you feel happy?”

On behalf of Casino Del Sol, Bambauer was presented with a $300 gift card.

“That’s super awesome, that’s so special.,” Bambauer said. “This will buy a lot of pet food from my pet pantry. And these little critters.”

