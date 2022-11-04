Cochise County suspect facing attempted murder charge after shooting at officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at a Willcox police officer late Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Randy Ray Brown, of Winchester, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder of an officer, fleeing law enforcement, property damage, and aggravated assault on an officer.

The 67-year-old Brown was taken into custody following a violent crime spree and hours-long standoff Thursday night.

The CCSO said it started when a Willcox police officer tried to pull Brown over for failing to yield. Brown refused to stop, fired several shots at the officer, and drove away. The CCSO said the officer had to use his vehicle as a shield to avoid being shot.

Brown later crashed into a home near Fort Grant and High Desert roads in the Willcox area , causing a large fire.

Brown then ran away and was captured following an hours-long standoff.

