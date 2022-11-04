Discovery of human remains prompts suspicious death investigation

Advertise
Police say the remains were found in a desert area north of East Benson Highway and East Irvington Road Wednesday, Nov. 2.(Source: MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has initiated a suspicious death investigation after human remains were found in a desert area near East Benson Highway and East Irvington Road.

Police were called to the area near the Julian Wash on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the search north of Benson Highway continued until detectives discovered the remains on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Office of the Medical Examiner identified the remains as those of 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer.

Hoyer’s relatives had not heard from him since early October, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about Hoyer to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

