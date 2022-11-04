FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold air settles in behind front which brought valley rain and mountain snow Thursday. High temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees below normal. We’ll stay dry through the weekend. Daytime highs rebound to the 70s Saturday, near 80 by Sunday. Next week, another system looks to pick our winds up and cool temperatures down by the end of the week.

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 10% rain chance. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

