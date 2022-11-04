Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to the weekend!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, November 4th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold air settles in behind front which brought valley rain and mountain snow Thursday. High temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees below normal. We’ll stay dry through the weekend. Daytime highs rebound to the 70s Saturday, near 80 by Sunday. Next week, another system looks to pick our winds up and cool temperatures down by the end of the week.

FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 10% rain chance. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson
At least one person was shot at the Wilmot Vista Apartments, located near Wilmot and Stella...
Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
One man was injured and two were arrested after a shooting near North Fourth Avenue and East...
Police arrest two after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue
Snowfall began in areas including Pinetop-Lakeside Thursday morning.
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
The Department of Public Safety seized multiple firearms, grenades and over 20 pounds of...
DPS detectives seize firearms, grenades, ammo from a Tucson home

Latest News

Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
KOLD Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, November 4th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello, Winter!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022