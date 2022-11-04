Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned

The non-stop routes will include daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit,...
The non-stop routes will include daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, Portland, and Orange County, CA. Planes to Cincinnati will operate four days a week.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more nonstop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new nonstop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 nonstop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.

TRENDING: Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

The nonstop routes will include daily flights to Philadelphia, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Portland, OR and Orange County, CA. Planes to Cincinnati will operate four days a week. However, Portland flights will lessen through mid-February and eventually operate just three days a week starting Feb. 19, 2023.

The new flights coincide with the company’s new crew base at Sky Harbor, which means a slice of the airport will house some Frontier planes and function as a base of operations for employees. The company says it will initially employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants within a year of the base opening.

“This new crew base is a clear indication of our commitment to continued growth in Phoenix,” said Jake Filene, senior vice president of customers. “A thriving and expanding airport is vital to the city’s economic advancement and we are thrilled to be part of that trajectory both as a service provider and major wage contributor.”

TRENDING: Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say

The company predicts that the new addition and jobs will add $118 million to Phoenix’s economy. “I am excited to welcome Frontier Airlines’ new crew base members and share the vibrant quality of life Phoenix has to offer them!” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We are proud of partners like Frontier that not only foster economic growth for our city but are also dedicated to lessening their environmental impact.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot at the Wilmot Vista Apartments, located near Wilmot and Stella...
Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson
One man was injured and two were arrested after a shooting near North Fourth Avenue and East...
Police arrest two after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue
Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns
Snowfall began in areas including Pinetop-Lakeside Thursday morning.
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

Latest News

Rodeo Parade Museum opens next week
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch
The shooting happened near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road Wednesday afternoon.
Phoenix police identify man killed in shooting involving officers