Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Human remains were found near Benson Highway and Irvington in Tucson and it is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The Tucson Police Department said the remains were found in a desert area near Julian Wash on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The medical examiner’s office said the remains belonged to 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer.

Hoyer’s family told TPD they had not heard from him since early October.

The TPD said anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

