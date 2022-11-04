Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Human remains were found near Benson Highway and Irvington in Tucson and it is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The Tucson Police Department said the remains were found in a desert area near Julian Wash on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The medical examiner’s office said the remains belonged to 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer.

Hoyer’s family told TPD they had not heard from him since early October.

The TPD said anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

