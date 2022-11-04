Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at Wilmot Vista Apartments, which is near the intersection of South Wilmot Road and East Stella Road.
The TPD said the man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and that no suspects are in custody.
