Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at Wilmot Vista Apartments , which is near the intersection of South Wilmot Road and East Stella Road.

The TPD said the man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and that no suspects are in custody.

