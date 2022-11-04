Advertise
Oro Valley seeks community input on Vistoso Trails plan

Oro Valley
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The town of Oro Valley is inviting the public to participate in the master planning process for the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve.

Input from the community will be used o develop the framework for future site improvement, land use management and visitor experience. The effort is led by Sites Southwest, a landscape architecture and planning firm.

The firm will be onsite, beginning Nov. 14.

Community engagement meetings will take place as follows:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Hopi Conference Room at 11000 North La Cañada Drive
  • Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oro Valley Public Library at 1305 West Naranja Drive
  • Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Oro Valley Town Council meeting in the council chambers at 11000 North La Cañada Drive
  • Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Oro Valley Town Council Chambers

A survey has also been developed to gather input, and will be available both online and on paper through Nov. 30. Paper copies can be found at the Oro Valley Community Center at 10555 La La Cañada Drive and at the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve at 945 West Vistoso Highlands Drive.

The online survey can be taken here.

