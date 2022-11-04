Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant under investigation for a hit-and-run crash has resigned.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Sgt. Jose Sanchez quit as the administrative investigation into the Sept. 6 crash was wrapping up.

Sanchez was off-duty when he allegedly left the scene of a crash and was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

