Pima County Attorney’s Office reacts to scrutiny in UA shooting case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s office is responding to criticism after the office chose not to pursue charges against former student Murad Dervish for the alleged threats police say he was making to professors at the University of Arizona.

A new report gives more insight into text messages and emails Dervish allegedly sent to university staff leading up to the attack.

Baird Green, the deputy chief at the Pima County Attorney’s Office, said they did not have enough evidence against Dervish to charge him before the shooting on Oct. 5.

“There’s insufficient evidence to charge him with threats and intimidation in any of the submissions that we received from the University of Arizona police department,” Green said of his office’s decision.

Dr. Thomas Meixner (University of Arizona)

He said Dervish had a “generalized desire” to cause harm but, didn’t show proof of intending to act on it. Dervish had four no-contact orders for faculty members with the hydrology department, including Dr. Thomas Meixner, the professor he’s accused of killing.

Green went on to say a case for harassment could have “possibly been made.” However, that’s not what he was asked to look into at the time, saying, “Even if we had looked at harassment charges and he was brought down to court, at most, he was facing a misdemeanor charge. ... The possibility of jail time wasn’t even there.”

Back in March, emails to the Dean of Students Office show “communications seem to be escalating” between Dervish and the professors.

In text messages sent in May, Dervish wrote “You really think you’re going to get away with it?” A couple days later he texted again, allegedly saying, “I hope somebody blows your (expletive) brains out.”

Green said that wasn’t enough evidence either because he wasn’t saying he was going to do it himself.

“The hope that something bad would come to someone is not a threat by the actor in this case, allegedly Mr. Dervish,” Green said. “The hope that harm comes to someone isn’t saying that he is threatening to cause physical harm to the victim in that case.”

Dervish is facing seven charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, possession of a deadly weapon and endangerment for recklessly endangering three individuals during the attack.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.