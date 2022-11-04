Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale.

Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.

“There was hail, huge gusts of wind … there’s a lot of tents that actually fell, there were tents flying away, tents that were shredded,” said vendor Meagan Bredsguard of Cozy’s Blankets. “We had a lot of people lose inventory.”

Shoppers helped vendors hold down the tents, while bags of salt were brought in to help keep them in place. “This is their livelihood … small companies that build their business from the ground up,” Bredsguard said.

The market closed for the rest of the day following the storms. But in spite of the damage, the Sugarplums Market will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tap/click here for more about the market.

