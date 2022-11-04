Rodeo Parade Museum opens next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The ceremony is taking place at the museum’s location at 4823 South Sixth Avenue and admission is free to the public.

There will be several newly renovated displays, including a new blacksmith shop display, saddle display and future Chinese grocery.

The museum will be open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 1.

After the grand opening, regular admission is $10 per adult, $9 for seniors and $2 for children under 16. Active military, first responders and educators, along with their families, can get 50% off with their ID.

The museum is popular for school field trips, and parade volunteers serve as tour guides while educating students on the history, use and mechanics of the vintage vehicles featured. Some of those vehicles include a vintage Tucson police vehicle, the “mud wagon” stagecoach and a freight wagon that doubled as a school bus.

Students can become drivers, passengers, horses and even baggage while they explore the equipment.

Tax deductible donations in any amount can be made to the Tucson rodeo Parade Museum, P.O. Box 1788, Tucson, Ariz. 85702.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.