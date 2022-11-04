Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Rodeo Parade Museum opens next week

Miniature Western Town at the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum
(tcw-kold)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The ceremony is taking place at the museum’s location at 4823 South Sixth Avenue and admission is free to the public.

There will be several newly renovated displays, including a new blacksmith shop display, saddle display and future Chinese grocery.

The museum will be open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 1.

After the grand opening, regular admission is $10 per adult, $9 for seniors and $2 for children under 16. Active military, first responders and educators, along with their families, can get 50% off with their ID.

The museum is popular for school field trips, and parade volunteers serve as tour guides while educating students on the history, use and mechanics of the vintage vehicles featured. Some of those vehicles include a vintage Tucson police vehicle, the “mud wagon” stagecoach and a freight wagon that doubled as a school bus.

Students can become drivers, passengers, horses and even baggage while they explore the equipment.

Tax deductible donations in any amount can be made to the Tucson rodeo Parade Museum, P.O. Box 1788, Tucson, Ariz. 85702.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was shot at the Wilmot Vista Apartments, located near Wilmot and Stella...
Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson
One man was injured and two were arrested after a shooting near North Fourth Avenue and East...
Police arrest two after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue
Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns
Snowfall began in areas including Pinetop-Lakeside Thursday morning.
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs
Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs
Remembering together, thousands are expected to participate in the All Souls Procession Sunday,...
Everything you need to know about All Souls Procession 2022