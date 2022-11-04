Suspect shoots at officers, crashes vehicle into home in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect shot at officers and crashed a vehicle into a home causing a fire in Cochise County on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it is happening near Fort Grant and High Desert roads in the Willcox area.

The CCSO said the Willcox Police Department tried to pull a man over for failing to yield and he began firing at officers. The man then crashed his vehicle into a home, causing a fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and residents in a one-mile radius are asked to lock their doors and report any suspicious people to law enforcement.

