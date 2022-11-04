Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge...
FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners for vehicles involved in a recall.(Volkswagen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson
At least one person was shot at the Wilmot Vista Apartments, located near Wilmot and Stella...
Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
One man was injured and two were arrested after a shooting near North Fourth Avenue and East...
Police arrest two after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue
Snowfall began in areas including Pinetop-Lakeside Thursday morning.
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
The Department of Public Safety seized multiple firearms, grenades and over 20 pounds of...
DPS detectives seize firearms, grenades, ammo from a Tucson home

Latest News

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
NASA’s moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
Flyers Rights proposes a minimum of 32 inches of legroom and seats that are wider – dimensions...
FAA considers regulating seat sizes on airplanes
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial
A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby....
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri
Kyrie Irving gets suspended by the Brooklyn Nets over an antisemitic tweet.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving 5 games