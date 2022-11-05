FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weather for All Souls Weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a taste of winter at the end of the workweek, southern Arizona is thawing out throughout the weekend. Temperatures Saturday are running about 10° warmer than Friday, though still below normal for this time of year. Highs will warm into the lower 80s for Tucson Sunday, Monday, and likely into Election Day before our next system approaches. Gusty winds will usher in cooler air starting Wednesday, with the best chance for rain and mountain snow staying off to our north.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs around 70°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.