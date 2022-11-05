Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weather for All Souls Weekend!

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a taste of winter at the end of the workweek, southern Arizona is thawing out throughout the weekend. Temperatures Saturday are running about 10° warmer than Friday, though still below normal for this time of year. Highs will warm into the lower 80s for Tucson Sunday, Monday, and likely into Election Day before our next system approaches. Gusty winds will usher in cooler air starting Wednesday, with the best chance for rain and mountain snow staying off to our north.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs around 70°.

