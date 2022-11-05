Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings and below average temperatures but not for long

Allie Potter Nov. 5 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold mornings will give way to a rapid warming trend over the weekend, with afternoon highs back above average by Monday. Another weather system will bring gusty winds by mid week with another cooling trend the second half of the new week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 70.

