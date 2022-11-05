Advertise
PCSD investigating fatal crash involving truck and bicycle

Through the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 21-year-old Jason Duenas, was traveling Westbound on Valencia Road approaching Camino De Oeste, when he struck Mr. Lozano who had been riding his bike on the roadway.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash on the south side.

On November 5th, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies responded near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste to a collision with serious injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located a collision between a pickup truck and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was in extremely critical condition. Life-saving medical care was attempted; however, the cyclist, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Lozano, succumbed to his injuries while on scene.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 21-year-old Jason Duenas, was traveling Westbound on Valencia Road approaching Camino De Oeste, when he struck Mr. Lozano who had been riding his bike on the roadway. Mr. Duenas exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence (DUI).

Traffic detectives responded the night of the incident and are continuing with the investigation.

