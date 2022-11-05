Advertise
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash

The off-duty officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night.

On Friday around 10 p.m., off-duty Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another car near Pima and Indian School Road. Both people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Detective Lanouar was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.

Scottsdale Police Department is currently investigating, and department officials say an internal investigation is pending. The department has not identified the two people hospitalized from the crash.

