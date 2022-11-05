Advertise
Tucson Police investigating early morning shooting

TPD responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. for a reported...
TPD responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight/shooting.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department told KOLD News 13 officers responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. Saturday for a reported fight/shooting.

Officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital.

All parties involved remained on scene and detectives were called to continue the investigation.

TPD said there are no outstanding parties and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing

