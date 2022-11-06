Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

(WNEM)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants.

On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.

The tactical unit agents encountered the group approximately 300 yards from the U.S./Mexico border at approximately 7:09 p.m. Three agents fired their weapons during the encounter striking and killing one of the subjects, later identified as a male citizen of Mexico, who was armed with a handgun which was found near the decedent. The agents apprehended four individuals from the group and one person fled into Mexico.

The FBI, San Luis Police Department, Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and CBP’s OPR responded to the scene.

This incident is under investigation by the FBI, the San Luis Police Department, DHS OIG, and CBP OPR. This incident will be reviewed by CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board at the conclusion of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. for a reported...
Tucson Police investigating early morning shooting
Through the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the pickup truck, identified as...
PCSD investigating fatal crash involving truck and bicycle
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of means...
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home

Latest News

Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Arizona using data from Forbes.
Richest billionaires in Arizona
Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk...
Shooting investigation underway on northwest side of Tucson
Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness.
Suspicious package delivered to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday