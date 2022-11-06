Daylight saving time ends tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s that time of year when most of the country will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 a.m., time in 48 states will fall back one hour, resulting in an earlier nightfall. The two states not impacted by this time change are Arizona and Hawaii.

Daylight saving time began in 1918 as a way to save fuel during World War I. Arizona, which already gets plenty of sunlight year-round, stopped observing daylight saving time in 1968 when the state legislature opted out of the Uniform Time Act that was meant to regulate time zones. Although most of Arizona doesn’t observe daylight saving time, the Navajo Nation still follows this concept and changes its clocks twice a year since parts of its region extend into New Mexico and Utah.

Daylight savings time has strung up controversy among lawmakers, with many debating whether the century-old time change should be eliminated. In March, the Senate approved the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, but the bill has yet to pass in the House.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine agrees that daylight saving time needs to end, saying, “standard time aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.” The switch in spring to daylight saving time has also been noted for its terrible effect on public health, including an increased risk for heart attack and stroke.

