Dog and owner reunited after eight months thanks to microchip

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center stresses the importance of microchipping your pet after a special reunion happened this weekend. They shared an exciting post on their Facebook page.

“Trigger and his dad were reunited this past weekend after Trigger had been missing for EIGHT MONTHS! Trigger came in to PACC as a stray, and once we scanned his microchip, we called his owner, who immediately came down to get Trigger! They were THRILLED to see each other!”

Trigger and his dad were reunited this past weekend after Trigger had been missing for eight months.(Pima Animal Care Center)

If your pet isn’t microchipped, sign up for our FREE microchip clinics here.

Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
Rodeo Parade Museum opens next week
