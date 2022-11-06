Dog and owner reunited after eight months thanks to microchip

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center stresses the importance of microchipping your pet after a special reunion happened this weekend. They shared an exciting post on their Facebook page.

“Trigger and his dad were reunited this past weekend after Trigger had been missing for EIGHT MONTHS! Trigger came in to PACC as a stray, and once we scanned his microchip, we called his owner, who immediately came down to get Trigger! They were THRILLED to see each other!”

Trigger and his dad were reunited this past weekend after Trigger had been missing for eight months. (Pima Animal Care Center)

If your pet isn’t microchipped, sign up for our FREE microchip clinics here.

