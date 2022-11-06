Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climbing back up

Temperatures will climb to above average to start the week.
Temperatures will climb to above average to start the week.(KOLD)
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry to start the week with a broad zonal flow across the region. Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday as another system pushes through the area mainly north of us. Cooler the second half of the week before temperatures rebound again next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. for a reported...
Tucson Police investigating early morning shooting
Through the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the pickup truck, identified as...
PCSD investigating fatal crash involving truck and bicycle
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of means...
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home

Latest News

Saturday, November 5th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weather for All Souls Weekend!
Allie Potter Nov. 5 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings and below average temperatures but not for long
FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to the weekend!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2022