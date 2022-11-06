FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climbing back up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry to start the week with a broad zonal flow across the region. Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday as another system pushes through the area mainly north of us. Cooler the second half of the week before temperatures rebound again next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.