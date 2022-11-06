Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer weather to start the workweek

The Next 3 Days
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a taste of winter for the end of the workweek, southern Arizona has been thawing out throughout the weekend. Highs warmed into the lower 80s for Tucson Sunday, with similar temperatures on the way Monday and for Election Day. Gusty winds will usher in cooler air starting Wednesday, with the best chance for rain and mountain snow staying off to our north Wednesday night.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Slight chance of a shower late. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

