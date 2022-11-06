No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY (KOLD News 13) - The Utah Utes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 45-20 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night.

Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) is ranked 12th in both the AP Top 25 poll and college football playoff standings. The Utes can still make the Pac-12 championship. If they win out, they have a real shot at earning a berth in the postseason.

Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) lost four fumbles while Utah turned it over twice.

Utah quarterback Carson Rising passed for one touchdown and 151 yards in the win. Ja’Quinden Jackson added 97 yards and a score on the ground for the Utes.

Jayden de Laura threw for 159 yards for the Wildcats while Michael Wiley ran for 64 yards.

It was the 47th meeting between the teams and the Utes lead the all-time series 26-19-2. The Wildcats’ last win in Salt Lake City came in 2014.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State , beat North Dakota State 31-28 , lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal , crushed Colorado 43-20 , lost to No. 12 Oregon 49-22 and 45-37 to Southern Cal last week.

The Wildcats travel to face No. 10 UCLA next week and then host Washington State on Nov. 19 and rival Arizona State on Nov. 25.

