Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona

University of Arizona football.
University of Arizona football.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:05 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KOLD News 13) - The Utah Utes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 45-20 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night.

Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) is ranked 12th in both the AP Top 25 poll and college football playoff standings. The Utes can still make the Pac-12 championship. If they win out, they have a real shot at earning a berth in the postseason.

Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) lost four fumbles while Utah turned it over twice.

Utah quarterback Carson Rising passed for one touchdown and 151 yards in the win. Ja’Quinden Jackson added 97 yards and a score on the ground for the Utes.

Jayden de Laura threw for 159 yards for the Wildcats while Michael Wiley ran for 64 yards.

It was the 47th meeting between the teams and the Utes lead the all-time series 26-19-2. The Wildcats’ last win in Salt Lake City came in 2014.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State, beat North Dakota State 31-28, lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal, crushed Colorado 43-20, lost to No. 12 Oregon 49-22 and 45-37 to Southern Cal last week.

The Wildcats travel to face No. 10 UCLA next week and then host Washington State on Nov. 19 and rival Arizona State on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of means...
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
At least one person was shot at the Wilmot Vista Apartments, located near Wilmot and Stella...
Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side
Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson
Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns
TPD responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. for a reported...
Tucson Police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

University of Arizona football.
Trojans spoil Wildcats homecoming, 45-37
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The San Jose State and New Mexico State college football game was postponed after a San Jose...
College football player killed in school bus crash
Jordan Johnson named her daughter Heidi Chase after Vols kicker Chase McGrath.
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor