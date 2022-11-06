Richest billionaires in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Arizona, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of October 28.

#11. Ken Kendrick

Net worth: $1.0 billions (#2,410 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Source of wealth: banking, sports team, Self Made

#10. Jerry Moyes & Family

Net worth: $1.4 billions (#1,923 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Tolleson, Arizona

Source of wealth: transportation, Self Made

#9. Peter Sperling

Net worth: $1.6 billions (#1,726 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Source of wealth: education

#8. George Kurtz

Net worth: $2.4 billions (#1,188 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Source of wealth: security software, Self Made

#7. Stewart Horejsi & Family

Net worth: $2.6 billions (#1,078 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, Self Made

#6. Bennett Dorrance

Net worth: $3.3 billions (#831 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Source of wealth: Campbell Soup

#5. Ernest Garcia II

Net worth: $3.4 billions (#810 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Tempe, Arizona

Source of wealth: used cars, Self Made

#4. Bob Parsons

Net worth: $3.4 billions (#808 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Scottsdale, Arizona

Source of wealth: web hosting, Self Made

#3. Arturo Moreno

Net worth: $4.1 billions (#650 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Source of wealth: billboards, Los Angeles Angels, Self Made

#2. E. Joe Shoen

Net worth: $4.3 billions (#617 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Source of wealth: U-Haul

#1. Mark Shoen

Net worth: $5.1 billions (#493 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Source of wealth: U-Haul

