Suspicious package delivered to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspicious envelope was delivered to Kari Lake’s campaign office in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department’s hazardous materials crew responded to a report from the office that a suspicious envelope had arrived, Lake’s campaign confirmed. The crew and other local agencies started working together to investigate around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness.

Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness. (Arizona's Family)

“The staffer who opened the package has not become ill,” Ross Trumble, Kari Lake’s communications director, said. “And we are all praying that remains the case.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.