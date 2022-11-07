Advertise
2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

Three suspects are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers happened Sunday afternoon. No officers were injured in the shooting.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.

Police followed the car until it crashed into a parked, unoccupied car at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers say several people get out of the car and start running away. One officer followed a suspect through the apartment complex until he reached a block wall. As the juvenile was trying to climb the concrete wall, the officer fired at him.

The officer missed the him but later found him in a nearby canal and arrested him without injuries. A gun was later found near where the officer shot at the teen. Two other suspects were later found but only one was released. No officers were injured in the shooting. Phoenix police are investigating.

This is the 55th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 86th in the state in 2022.

